Published 12:44 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On Friday, December 22, residents evacuated their homes at Zone 2, Cugman, Cagayan de Oro City, due to heavy flooding caused by Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin).

In a photo by Maricel Eduave Tawacal, a resident at Cugman, rescuers were seen braving the flood to bring residents to safety.

Located near the coastline and the Cugman river, the flooded town had been identified as area highly susceptible to flooding even prior Vinta's landfall. The report was based on the shapefiles of the hazard maps produced by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau. (READ: What are the hazard-prone areas along Vinta's path)

According to the Cagayan de Oro City Facebook page, the Cugman bridge is no longer passable to trucks and heavy vehicles as of 10 am on Friday.

"Dili na paagian sa dagkong sakyanan kay naay cracks. Motor and light vehicles lang ang puede. Teams are now onsite," it said. (We are no longer allowing heavy vehicles across the bridge due to cracks. Only motorcycles and light vehicles are allowed. Teams are now onsite.)

On Friday morning, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (CDRRM) in Cagayan de Oro also raised "code red" in the city. It means forced evacuation in low-lying areas was being implemented.

At least 1,719 residents sought shelters at designated evacuation centers in the city. The city social welfare and development team recorded a total of 110 families or 465 affected individuals in District 1, and 393 families or 1,254 individuals in District 2. (READ: Nearly 16,000 evacuate as Vinta hits Davao Oriental)

In its latest weather bulletin, Pagasa said that Vinta continued to cross the Davao Region early Friday morning, following its landfall in Cateel, Davao Oriental, at 1:45 am.

At around 8 am, the state weather bureau said Vintai was in the vicinity of Laak, Compostela Valley, still moving west at 20 kilometers per hour.

Below are other photos of the flooded area of Cugman, Cagayan de Oro:

– Rappler.com

If you want to help those affected by Vinta or if you have reports about their humanitarian needs like temporary shelter, relief goods, water, and hygiene kits, post them on the Agos map, text to 2929 (Smart and Sun), or tag MovePH on Twitter or Facebook. You may also link up with other organizations that called for donations.