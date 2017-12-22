(UPDATED) People affected by Tropical Storm Vinta need your help and support. This page shows how you can help.

Published 12:37 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin), which made landfall on Friday morning, December 22, hit various provinces in Mindanao. (READ: Nearly 16,000 evacuate as Vinta hits Davao Oriental)

Initial reports from the ground indicate flooded communities, impassable roadways, and landslides. Thousands remain stranded in ports and terminals as well. (READ: More than 6,400 passengers stranded at ports due to Vinta)

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), at least 50,894 individuals are affected by the flooding due to Vinta.

The government has provided P41,185,423 worth of assistance to affected families and individuals. Of this figure, P39,927,848 came from DSWD, while local government units provided P1,256,575.

Here's a list of relief operations for victims of Vinta:

DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development is calling for volunteers to repack relief goods at the National Resource Operations Center in Chapel Road, Pasay. Details here.

Xavier University

The Xavier University will opening its gates to serve as an evacuation center for XU families and students on Saturday. Those who are interested to volunteer may proceed to the XU main covered courts at 9:30 am.

Philippine Red Cross

The Philippine Red Cross has deployed two trucks to Cagayan de Oro in Northern Mindanao, carrying 10 generators and hygiene parcels from the Cebu warehouse good for 1,000 families.

Caritas Philippines

The humanitarian and development arm of the Catholic Church in the Philippines, Caritas Philippines, has prepositioned at least 1,000 relief goods for those affected by the Vinta.

For those who want to extend help, intersested donors may send donations to the Alay Kapwa account:

CBCP CARITAS FILIPINAS FOUNDATION INC.

BPI account number: 4951-0071-08 BPI

Father Saturnino Urios University (Butuan City)

The FSUU has orgnized relief operations for those affected by Vinta. Volunteers are accepting rice, sardines, and noodles at the FSUU main lobby.

Davao City