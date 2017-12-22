The Agus 1 hydroelectric power plant controls the flow of water from Lake Lanao to Agus River, which flows through provinces in Lanao Del Sur and Lanao Del Norte

Published 1:14 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The National Power Corporation was asked on Friday, December 22, to open the gates of the Agus 1 hydroelectric power plant to ease the flooding in some parts of Lanao del Sur.

"We are appealing before the National Power Corporation to open the sluice gates in Agus 1 and the regulatory dams in Marawi," said ARMM Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong, the son of the provincial governor.

Agus 1 controls the flow of water from Lake Lanao in Central Mindanao to Agus River, which flows through provinces in Lanao Del Sur and Lanao Del Norte.

The eastern part of Lanao Del Sur surrounding the lake are already suffering massive flooding due to Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin). Opening Agus 1 gates will allow Lake Lanao to absorb floodwaters in these affected towns.

Photos shared by Adiong show floodwaters submerging the first floors of buildings in the town of Bubong as of Friday morning.

Massive flooding in the town of Bubong in Lanao Del Sur. Civilians are trapped, several roads unpassable, says ARMM Assemblyman @ZeeAlontoAdiong. Photos taken about 11am on Friday pic.twitter.com/mn1muHRt8n — Carmela Fonbuena (@carmelafonbuena) December 22, 2017

Massive flooding in Ditsain-Ramain, a town adjacent to Marawi City. Provincial government asking Napocor to open Agus 1 gates to ease flooding. Photos from ARMM Assemblyman @ZeeAlontoAdiong @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/qkZAhqCQpr — Carmela Fonbuena (@carmelafonbuena) December 22, 2017

The town is within the area declared by Department of Environment and Natural Resources as watershed.

In Marawi City, roads are also submerged in knee-high waters.

Flash floods hit the agricultural areas especially in the low-lying ones in the eastern part of Lanao del Sur.

Adiong said the following towns are affected: Ditsaan-Ramain, Bubong and Buadi Puso Buntong. – Rappler.com

If you want to help those affected by Vinta or if you have reports about their humanitarian needs like temporary shelter, relief goods, water, and hygiene kits, post them on the Agos map, text to 2929 (Smart and Sun), or tag MovePH on Twitter or Facebook. You may also link up with other organizations that called for donations.