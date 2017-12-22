In the photos taken by ARMM Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong, residents are seen staying on top of their submerged houses

MANILA, Philippines – Several houses in the towns of Montiaan and Bubong, Lanao Del Sur have been submerged in floodwaters on Friday, December 22 due to nonstop raining brought by Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin).

In the photos taken by ARMM Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong, residents were seen staying on top of their submerged houses.

The same thing happened to residents in Cugman, Cagayan de Oro, a low-lying community in the Caraga region.

As of 11 am on Friday, Vinta – which battered parts of Davao and Caraga regions as a severe tropical storm – is already in the vicinity of Malaybalay, Bukidnon, moving west at a slightly slower 18 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h. (READ: Nearly 16,000 evacuate as Vinta hits Davao Oriental)

Based on the shapefiles of hazard maps produced by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, the flooded towns which are located near the Lake Lanao had been identified as highly susceptible to flooding prior to Vinta's landfall. (READ: What are the hazard-prone areas along Vinta's path)

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said that as of 2 am Friday, at least 50,894 people were affected by flooding.

The government has provided P41,185,423 ($819,800.12)* worth of assistance to affected families and individuals. Of this figure, P39,927,848 ($794,700.23) came from DSWD, while P1,256,575 ($25,005.67) came from local government units.

Below are other photos of flooded areas in Bubong, Lanao del Sur.

– Rappler.com

*US$1 = P50.24

If you want to help those affected by Vinta or if you have reports about their humanitarian needs like temporary shelter, relief goods, water, and hygiene kits, post them on the Agos map, text to 2929 (Smart and Sun), or tag MovePH on Twitter or Facebook. You may also link up with other organizations that called for donations.