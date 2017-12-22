Meanwhile, residents in the remote district of Marilog, which is about 70 kilometers away from downtown Davao City, also evacuated due to flooding. About 70 evacuees were given food packs in the barangay hall where they are now staying.

In Barangay 19-B, at least 300 families sought shelter at the El Rio Gym. The community provided food to the evacuees.

Below is a list of open evacuation centers in Davao City as of Saturday morning, according to the City Information Office:

Tamugan Gym

DMMA Buhangin

Buhangin Gym

Maa Elementary School

UM Matina Campus

Lasang Barangay Hall

Brokenshire Gym

Mandug Gym

Sa Rafael Gym

SIR Phase 2 Gym

Upper Madapo Gym

Bankerohan Gym

Waan Gym

Uyanguren Gym

El Rio Gym

Barangay Bantol Gym

Baramhay Dominga - House of Barangay Captain Lomandas

Barangay Lampianao - Dumalag Elementary School

How to help evacuees

The city government welcomed donations for its flood-affected residents.