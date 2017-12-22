Over 31,000 affected by flooding in Davao City
Hundreds of families in Davao City evacuated their homes Friday night, December 22, as a major river swelled, flooding several barangays.
Bankerohan river overflowed at 9 pm on Friday, affecting barangays 2-A, 5-A, 10-A, 19-A, the City Information Office said.
Residents living in these affected areas flocked to Bankerohan bridge, where the city’s Central 911 and local police were conducting rescue operations.
To mitigate the effects of disasters, the city uses an early-warning system. Local emergency personnel in every barangay activate warning sirens when there is an impending flash flood.
Rescue operations
Various rescue operations have been conducted in other flooded areas on Friday night.
On Friday evening, soldiers rescued nearly 250 residents in Sitio Liluan, Barangay Mandug. The affected residents are temporarily staying in the barangay hall. A unit of Kusina ng Bayan served hot meals to the evacuees.
According to Col Nolasco Mempin of Task Force Davao, the military also dispatched rescue teams to the following areas: San Rafael, Gravahan, UM, Jade Valley, and Grand Mensing.
Rescue teams from Eastern Minadanao Command will also assist in the operations, Mempi said.
Evacuation centers
Meanwhile, residents in the remote district of Marilog, which is about 70 kilometers away from downtown Davao City, also evacuated due to flooding. About 70 evacuees were given food packs in the barangay hall where they are now staying.
In Barangay 19-B, at least 300 families sought shelter at the El Rio Gym. The community provided food to the evacuees.
Below is a list of open evacuation centers in Davao City as of Saturday morning, according to the City Information Office:
- Tamugan Gym
- DMMA Buhangin
- Buhangin Gym
- Maa Elementary School
- UM Matina Campus
- Lasang Barangay Hall
- Brokenshire Gym
- Mandug Gym
- Sa Rafael Gym
- SIR Phase 2 Gym
- Upper Madapo Gym
- Bankerohan Gym
- Waan Gym
- Uyanguren Gym
- El Rio Gym
- Barangay Bantol Gym
- Baramhay Dominga - House of Barangay Captain Lomandas
- Barangay Lampianao - Dumalag Elementary School
How to help evacuees
The city government welcomed donations for its flood-affected residents.
"To ensure that the items are distributed systematically and received by the validated victims, you may drop your donations at the City Hall," Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas said.
Tupas also urged donors who prefer to personally give their assistance to the victims to coordinate with evacuation center managers "so that your distribution may be done in an orderly manner."
"Kindly look for the employees of CSSDO (City Social Services and Development Office) at the evacuation centers," Tupas said.
Pagasa warning
In a bulletin issued at 11 pm on Friday, Pagasa said that moderate to heavy rain is expected in Palawan and the western part of Mindanao, while light to heavy rain is expected in the Visayas, Bicol, the rest of Mindanao, and the rest of Mimaropa within the next 24 hours.
The state weather bureau warned that these could trigger more flash floods and landslides.
After crossing the Sulu Sea, Vinta's last stop in the Philippines would be southern Palawan.
It will then leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Christmas Eve, December 24. – With a report from Voltaire Tupaz/Rappler.com
People affected by Tropical Storm Vinta need your help and support. This page shows how you can help: #ReliefPH: Help victims of Vinta