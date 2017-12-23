In its wake, the tropical storm inundates several villages, 'wipes out' communities, and displaces thousands of Filipinos a few days before Christmas

Published 8:17 PM, December 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Several Filipinos struggled through waist-deep floods as Tropical Storm Vinta dumped heavy rain across different provinces in the Visayas, Mindanao, and southern Luzon.

In its wake, the tropical storm inundated several villages, “wiped out” communities, and displaced thousands of Filipinos a few days before Christmas. Some of the areas affected by Vinta also bore the brunt of Urduja which hit the Philippines just a week ago.

Local government units also placed Lanao del Sur and Marawi City under a state of calamity due to widespread flooding experienced in the area.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, up to 70,871 persons or 8,246 families have been affected by the tropical storm as of 3 pm Friday, December 22. They are expected to celebrate Christmas while still reeling over the destruction brought by Vinta to their homes and sources of livelihood.

There were no more areas in Mindanao under tropical cyclone warning signals by Saturday afternoon, December 23. However, Vinta reintensified into a severe tropical storm and is now threatening southern Palawan where it could make landfall Saturday evening.

Below are some photos of flooding due to Vinta:

– Rappler.com