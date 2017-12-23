In its wake, the tropical storm inundates several villages, 'wipes out' communities, and displaces thousands of Filipinos a few days before Christmas
Published 8:17 PM, December 23, 2017
Updated 8:17 PM, December 23, 2017
FLOODING. Police rescue residents along Kalambaguhan Street in Cagayan de Oro City as Tropical Storm Vinta lashes Northern Mindanao on Friday, December 22, 2017. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Several Filipinos struggled through waist-deep floods as Tropical Storm Vinta dumped heavy rain across different provinces in the Visayas, Mindanao, and southern Luzon.
In its wake, the tropical storm inundated several villages, “wiped out” communities, and displaced thousands of Filipinos a few days before Christmas. Some of the areas affected by Vinta also bore the brunt of Urduja which hit the Philippines just a week ago.
Local government units also placed Lanao del Sur and Marawi City under a state of calamity due to widespread flooding experienced in the area.
According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, up to 70,871 persons or 8,246 families have been affected by the tropical storm as of 3 pm Friday, December 22. They are expected to celebrate Christmas while still reeling over the destruction brought by Vinta to their homes and sources of livelihood.
There were no more areas in Mindanao under tropical cyclone warning signals by Saturday afternoon, December 23. However, Vinta reintensified into a severe tropical storm and is now threatening southern Palawan where it could make landfall Saturday evening.
Below are some photos of flooding due to Vinta:
RESCUE OPERATIONS. Police field trainees pull ropes used to connect to rescued residents in Makahambus Street in Cagayan de Oro City as Tropical Storm Vinta lashes Northern Mindanao on Friday, December 22, 2017. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
CAGAYAN DE ORO. Residents wade through high waters in Kalambaguhan Street in Cagayan de Oro City as Tropical Storm Vinta lashes Northern Mindanao on Friday, December 22,2017. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
FLOODING. Several houses in the towns of Montiaan and Bubong, Lanao Del Sur have been submerged in floodwaters due to nonstop rain brought by Tropical Storm Vinta. Photo provided by ARMM Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong
HEAVY FLOODING. Residents of Tangub City, Misamis Occidental experience ankle- to knee-deep flooding due to a heavy downpour brought by Tropical Storm Vinta. Photo by Moriel Cañete.
WIPED OUT. A flashflood 'wipes out' a farmland community in Lanao del Norte. Photo from Province of Lanao del Norte Facebook page
FARMLAND COMMUNITIES. Among the heaviest hit communities in Lanao del Norte is the remote village of Dalama in Tubod. Photo from Province of Lanao del Norte Facebook page
STATE OF CALAMITY. According to Governor Dimaporo, he will recommend that the Lanao del Norte be put under a state of calamity. Photo by Izzy Holmes
AFTERMATH. Residents and rescuers survey the the village wiped out by flash flood in Lanao del Norte. Photo by Izzy Holmes
– Rappler.com