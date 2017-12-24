Of the 4 road sections are closed to traffic, 3 are in Region X, while one is in Region XIII

Published 11:25 AM, December 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - At least 4 major roads in Mindanao were destroyed after the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin) on Friday, December 22.

Of the 4 road sections are closed to traffic, 3 are in Northern Mindanao, while one is in Caraga. (READ: 2000 evacuate as Vinta hits town of Zamboanga Sibugay)

The Department of Public Works and Highways already deployed personnel for clearing operations.

Here are some photos of destroyed road sections in Mindanao.

– Rappler.com

If you want to help those affected by Vinta or if you have reports about their humanitarian needs like temporary shelter, relief goods, water, and hygiene kits, post them on the Agos map, text to 2929 (Smart and Sun), or tag MovePH on Twitter or Facebook. You may also link up with other organizations that called for donations.