Published 11:01 AM, December 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) on Tuesday, December 26, appealed for humanitarian aid to help the more than 500,000 people affected by Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin), which hit 23 provinces in the Philippines before Christmas day.

Senator Richard Gordon, PRC Chairman, made the appeal as the number of casualties and missing persons from the flashfloods and landslides continued to rise in the wake of Vinta. (READ: Flash floods wiped out village in Lanao Del Norte due to Vinta)

"Rural communities, which are in remote mountainous areas, are the hardest hit. Some villages are swept away by surging current of mud and water. We're really on our toes right now. We're trying to figure out how to bring our help closer to our people who are suffering right now," Gordon said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday, December 25, reported at least 164 people dead while 171 remain missing, mostly due to flashfloods and mudslides in the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Norte, and Lanao del Sur. Local goverments are conducting an ongoing verification on the total number of casualties.

"The focus at the moment is to find those who are still missing and to alleviate the suffering of those who survived. Slowly but surely, you can be sure the Red Cross will continue to be there for the people affected," Gordon said.

Those interested to send their donations may deposit to the following accounts:

Banco de Oro (Peso)

Account Name: Philippine Red Cross

Account No.: 00-4530190938

Type of Account: Savings - Peso

Swiftcode: BNORPHMM

Banco de Oro (Dollar)

Account Name: Philippine Red Cross

Account No.: 10-453-0039482

Type of Account: Savings - Dollar

Swiftcode: BNORPHMM

Metrobank (Peso)

Account Name: Philippine Red Cross

Account No.: 151-7-151524342

Type of Account: Current - Pesos

Swiftcode: MBTCPHMM

Metrobank (Dollar)

Account Name: Philippine Red Cross

Account No.: 151-2-151002182

Type of Account: Savings - Dollar

Swiftcode: MBTCPHMM

Bank of the Philippine Islands:

Account Name: Philippine Red Cross

Account No.: 4991003652

Type of Account: Savings

Swiftcode: BOPIPHMM

Aid

Gordon said the PRC will distribute P3,000-cash grants to 1,500 families from worst-hit communities. Priority will be given to the most vulnerable victims, such as single parents and those who lost a family member. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Destroyed roads, bridges in Mindanao due to Vinta)

"This is the fastest way we can bring assistance to our people. People are hungry before, now they are hungrier because of the typhoon. We want to give hope again to our people," he added.

The PRC, through the support of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, will also distribute 1,000 non-food items in the coming days. Gordon added that more water tanks would be sent to provide clean water to the affected communities.

Those with missing family members would also be assisted through PRC’s Restoring Family Links Program. (READ: First a war, then a storm: Marawi evacuees' tents ravaged by Vinta)

PRC staff and volunteers have been providing humanitarian assistance prior to the landfall. They have provided hot meals to 5,039 individuals and psychosocial support to 1,728 people. Emergency responders rescued 339 people and distributed 108,000 liters of water.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society has responded to PRC’s appeal and donated P14 million for the provision of additional food items, non-food items, water, sanitation and emergency shelter. (READ: LIST: Countries offering sympathy, aid after Vinta in PH)

The Manila Bulletin also donated P1 million to support PRC’s ongoing emergency and relief operations. – Rappler.com