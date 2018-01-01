Biliran is still recovering from the devastation caused by Tropical Depression Urduja, which battered the region as a tropical storm a few days before Christmas

Published 7:36 AM, January 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – While others spent the first day of 2018 celebrating, some residents from the province of Biliran evacuated their homes after flood hit the town of Kawayan on Monday, January 1.

In the photos posted by Biliran resident Rafael Medalla, ankle to knee-deep flood can be seen in Barangay Tucdao, Kawayan, Biliran, due to the rains brought by Tropical Depression Agaton. One of the hardest hit by the flood in is the Tucdao National High School. Classrooms have been submerged in water while chairs can be seen swept by the flood.

The nearby Tucdao bridge was temporarily closed on Monday due to heavy flooding.

Biliran is still recovering from the devastation caused by Tropical Depression Urduja (Kai-tak), which the region as a tropical storm a few days before Christmas. (READ: Duterte vows speedy aid for Biliran, Urduja-affected areas)

In the latest bulletin, state weather PAGASA said Agaton slightly accelerated over the Bohol Sea before dawn on Tuesday, January 2, after making landfall in the Dinagat Islands-Siargao Island area at 1 am. Biliran is located around 250 kilometers northwest of Siargao Island. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Prior to its landfall, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) advised residents in areas to be affected by the possible first storm of 2018 to prepare and prioritize their safety.

Here are some photos of the flooding in Kawayan, Biliran:

