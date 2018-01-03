The agency's operation center will continue to monitor the tail-end of a cold front that is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain to Bicol, Quezon, and Northern Samar

Published 8:58 PM, January 03, 2018

MANILA. Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) remained on red alert even after Tropical Storm Agaton (Bolaven) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon, January 3.

NDRRMC spokesperson Romina Marasigan said in a press conference on Wednesday that the agency's operation center will continue to monitor the tail-end of a cold front that is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain to Bicol, Quezon, and Northern Samar. These areas should be on alert for flash floods and landslides, Marasigan said.

Marasigan also said that the alert status will enable agencies to quickly deploy help to displaced families.

"Nakataas ang red alert status dito sa ating NDRRMC Operation Center para tuloy ang pagbibigay natin ng ayuda sa ating mga kababayan na hanggang sa kasalukuyan ay nasa loob pa ng mga evacuation centers," Marasigan said.

(The NDRRMC Operations Center is still under red alert status to keep the continuous delivery of aid to those who were affected by the tropical storm.)

Marasigan reported that 4,549 families preemptively evacuated in the province of Palawan, Capiz, Cebu, Bohol, Zamboanga del Norte, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan City, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte at Dinagat Island.

According to Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), there are 56 evacuation centers in the said regions that serve as temporary shelters to 1,435 displaced families or 5,826 persons.

"As Filipinos welcomed the new year, evacuation and other preparedness efforts in communities were carried out," Marasigan said in a mix of Filipino and English.

The province of Bohol reported zero casualty after the preemptive evacuation of residents living near river and low-lying areas were carried out before Tropical Storm Agaton made a landfall on Jagna town.

Tropical Storm Agaton, the country's first tropical cyclone for 2018, entered PAR on the frist day of the new year. - Rappler.com