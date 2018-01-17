MovePH editor Voltaire Tupaz talks with Phivolcs chief Renato Soldum Jr about the threat of a 'hazardous eruption' from one of the 6 most active volcanoes in the Philippines

Published 8:59 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The province of Albay was placed under a state of calamity on Tuesday, January 16, amid the threat of a "hazardous eruption" from the Mayon Volcano.

What are the hazards and risks that Mayon, one of the 6 most active volcanoes in the Philippines, pose? What should the affected communities do to prevent casualties?

Dr Renato Solidum Jr, Phivolcs chief and Department of Science and Technology (DOST) undersecretary for disaster risk reduction and climate change, addresses these questions on Rappler Talk anchored by MovePH editor Voltaire Tupaz.

Watch the interview on Wednesday night, January 17, day 5 of Mayon's volcanic activity. – Rappler.com