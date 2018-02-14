On social media, netizens posted pictures showing the damages caused by Tropical Storm Basyang.

Published 8:11 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines -- Residents of Surigao del Sur are calling for immediate help after Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba) hit the province on Tuesday, February 13.

Four people were killed as the tropical storm unleashed heavy rain and triggered deadly landslides, authorities confirmed.

Social media users posted pictures showing the damage caused by Tropical Storm Basyang.

Facebook user Ian Cordita Ganas appealed for prayers and help for Babuyan town in Surigao del Sur.

Facebook user Jaden Paniamogan Laurejas also posted pictures showing mud and floodwaters entering their house.

"Bridges were damaged, houses and church buildings were flooded. Some had nothing left but their lives. No electricity. No water. Some do not have food to eat, water to drink and even clothes to wear," he said in his post.

In some parts of Surigao City, only ankle to knee-deep floods were experienced.

Tropical Depression Basyang weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) on Wednesday afternoon, February 14.

In a bulletin issued past 5:00 pm on Wednesday, February 14, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA that was formerly Basyang is already 220 kilometers south of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

It had initially been projected to make its third and final landfall in Palawan on Wednesday evening.

Basyang made landfall twice – first in Cortes, Surigao del Sur at 9:15 am on February 13, and then in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental at 9:00 pm the same day. – Rappler.com