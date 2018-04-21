One of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, the Philippines is exposed to several natural hazards such as floods, storm surge, landslides, and earthquakes

MANILA, Philippines – How can we ensure that every Filipino is prepared for disasters?

One of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, the Philippines is exposed to several natural hazards such as floods, storm surges, landslides, and earthquakes.

There is no lack of data on this stored in government databanks, waiting to be unearthed.

Rappler reporter Aika Rey speaks to Mahar Lagmay, University of the Philippines (UP) Resilience Institute Executive Director, about his new book Open Data Law for Climate Resilience and Disaster Risk Reduction.

The book discusses the need to keep data open, and how it can be used to ensure that communities are resilient to climate change and disasters.

Lagmay heads the UP Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards (NOAH) Center, which used to be a project by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). He also teaches at the National Academy of Science and Technology and at the UP National Institute of Geological Sciences.

He had received several awards for his work on natural hazards. In 2015, Lagmay was the first Asian to receive the Plinius Medal from the European Geosciences Union.

