Published 2:55 PM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said around 13,888 persons have evacuated to temporary shelters as the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat continues to dump more rain in Luzon.

These residents have fled to evacuation centers in Region I, Region III, the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, and the Cordillera Administrative Region as of Sunday, July 22.

In a statement on Sunday, the DSWD added that at least 210,192 persons from Regions I, III, and VI are staying with relatives and friends.

The DSWD and local government units (LGUs) have meanwhile provided around P9.16 million in assistance to those affected by the heavy rain. Most of this amount came from the DSWD. (READ: Josie-enhanced monsoon triggers intense rain)

DSWD Secretary Virginia Orogo ordered all disaster teams in affected areas to coordinate closely with the LGUs to determine the needs of affected families.

The DSWD is also set to deliver 300 family food packs to the affected fishermen in Bagac, Bataan, and 2,250 family food packs to all affected residents in Orani, Bataan.

Meanwhile, 2,000 family food packs are being prepared as augmentation support to the towns of Licab, Cuyapo, Guimba, and Nampicuan in Nueva Ecija. – Rappler.com