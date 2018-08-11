People affected by floods from the southwest monsoon need your support. This page shows how you can help.

Published 11:11 PM, August 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rains poured in Metro Manila, Rizal, and nearby provinces on Saturday, August 11, due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi).

This triggered flash floods and prompted the evacuation of thousands of families. (READ: Forced evacuation as Marikina River reaches 3rd alarm)

Here's a list of relief operations:

Ateneo de Manila University

The school is accepting donations like food and drinking water at the emergency DReaM Team headquarters at Cervini Hall on campus.

Urgent help for those in need of relief at evacuation centres. To those who are able to get to the Loyola Heights campus, please bring your donations (drinking water, food, blankets) to the emergency DReaM Team headquarters at Cervini Hall, Ateneo campus. AMDG. — Ateneo de Manila (@ateneodemanilau) August 11, 2018

Gabriela Women's Party

Donations may be given at any of these drop-off points:

Lingap Gabriela office at the SATU Building along Don Mariano Marcos Avenue, North Fairview, Quezon City

Gabriela's office at 25 K-10 Street, West Kamias, Quezon City

URGENT CALL for DONATIONS: Various communities in and out of Metro Manila affected by severe flooding are requesting donations.



Drop off points are indicated below. Please RT #FloodAlert #ReliefPH pic.twitter.com/mzY04G1EDl — Gabriela WomensParty (@GabrielaWomenPL) August 11, 2018

– Rappler.com