Need help? Here are some tips from the Marikina Public Information Office.

Published 12:32 AM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Marikina Public Information Office (PIO) on Saturday night, August 11, advised the public of what to do in case they are trapped or in need of rescue due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

In a Facebook post, the Marikina PIO posted 4 tips for those in need of help:

Place an object (whether a brightly-colored cloth or a sign saying you are asking for help) on your window that can be easily seen by a rescuer. Once you hear a rescue boat, use a whistle to catch the attention of the rescuers. Relatives trapped in the same area should not use their cell phones all at the same time. This way, you still have other cell phones to use, instead of all phones running out of battery. If you have a stockpile of food at home, reserve some for the next few hours, while rescue is still on its way.

The Marikina PIO said the city's rescue unit and volunteers are doing everything to respond to those in need.

Thousands of Marikina residents began evacuating from their homes Saturday afternoon, after the water level of the Marikina River reached 3rd alarm.

The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is expected to bring more rain on Sunday, August 12. Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) and a tropical depression – both outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility – will continue enhancing the southwest monsoon. – Rappler.com