People affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) need your help and support. This page shows how you can help.

Published 3:57 PM, September 15, 2018

Bookmark and refresh this page for updates

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) made landfall early Saturday morning, September 15, affecting parts of northern Luzon.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier estimated that at least 5.2 million people are in the path of the typhoon.

As of Saturday morning, at least 31,631 families, or 126,751 individuals, have felt the effects of Ompong so far. Affected individuals live in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the National Capital Region.

Here's a list of relief operations for victims of Typhoon Ompong:

Tulong Kabataan

The group is accepting water, ready-to-eat food, blankets, tarpaulins, and other relief items at the following drop-off points:

25C Mabuhay St. Bgy. Central, Quezon City

1139 P. Guevarra St., Sta. Cruz, Manila

Cash donations can also be made via paypal.me/TulongKabataan or through bank deposit via the following details:

Bank of the Philippine Islands

Account name: Raainah T. Punzalan

Account number: 4599 0176 53

#TulongKabataan network is doing a relief opts for the casualties of #TyphoonOmpong.



Initial drop-off points for water, ready-to-eat food, blankets, tarpaulins and other relief items:

QC - 25C Mabuhay St. Bgy. Central, Quezon City

MANILA - 1139 P. Guevarra St., Sta. Cruz, Manila pic.twitter.com/D7qCfeMgLX — Jose Mari Callueng (@thejoncallueng) September 15, 2018

DENR

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Calabarzon is calling for volunteers for their relief and rescue operations. Tasks may include clearing roads and packing relief goods.

They are also calling on people to lend portable generators and water tanks that they can use to help areas affected by power outage and water disruption.

Interested parties can contact the DENR regional office through their hotline numbers 09202068610 and 09553912684, via email at denr4a.ord@gmail.com, or through their Facebook page.

Gawad Kalinga

The organization is raising funds for their relief operations under Oplan Walang Iwanan. Donations can be made on their website or through bank deposit. Bank details are as follows:

Gawad Kalinga PHP Current Account # 3101 0977 56 BPI EDSA Greenhills

Gawad Kalinga US$ Savings Account # 3104 0162 34 BPI EDSA Greenhills (Swift code: BOPIPHMM)

For donations via bank deposit, email transaction details to partnerships@gawadkalinga.com, along with the name of the donor as well as the date, amount, and branch of deposit. Indicate that the donation is for Operation Walang Iwanan: Typhoon Ompong.

#OperationWalangIwanan: Help us raise funds for the evacuees of Typhoon #OmpongPH. For ₱15, you can share hope for the families and communities braving the storm. Give NOW: https://t.co/jU7QASNscW. pic.twitter.com/eGAD52Ykhs — Gawad Kalinga (@GawadKalingaHQ) September 14, 2018

JCI Philippines

Junior Chamber International Philippines is accepting relief goods at their drop-off point at the JCI Philippines Headquarters at 14 Don A. Roces Ave. Quezon City.

They specified clothes, diapers, slippers, biscuits, blankets, medicines, canned goods, and drinking water as urgent needs.

Cash donations may also be made via bank deposit with the following details:

Banco De Oro (Heroes Hills Branch)

Account number: 0020 1025 6324

#OplanTulongCagayan



Let us help our brothers and sisters who are affected by typhoon Ompong.



GOODS DONATIONS

Drop-off point is at the JCI Philippines HQ, Quezon City



CASH DONATIONS

Oplan Kaagapay bank account is Banco de Oro (Heroes Hills Branch)

SA No. 0020 1025 6324 pic.twitter.com/F6ZszOGpYm — JCI PHILIPPINES (@jciphilofficial) September 14, 2018

Gabriela Youth

The group is calling for donations of food, water, toiletries, clothes or cash.

For more information, contact their chapters through the following numbers:

Polytechnic University of the Philippines - 0906 287 5098

University of the Philippines Manila - 0916 472 9179

St. Scholastica’s College - 0906 467 2357

University of the Philippines Diliman - 0977 430 0421

They can also be reached via email at gabrielayouthPH@gmail.com

CALL FOR DONATIONS

for all the victims of Typhoon Ompong!

Please refer to the photo below for contact details.#TyphoonOmpong#LingapGabriela#ReliefPH pic.twitter.com/20aKPiinfL — Gabriela Youth (@gabrielayouthph) September 15, 2018

NFA

The National Food Authority (NFA) has released 4,812 bags of rice to be distributed by relief agencies and local government units to affected areas in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, MIMAROPA, and Bicol Region. An additional 6,000 bags were released from NFA-NCR to boost supplies in Cagayan Valley.

700 Club Asia and Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines

Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines, along with the 700 Club Asia Team, is raising funds for relief operations to disaster-stricken residents in Tuguegarao. Bank details are as follows:

Metrobank

Account name: OPERATION BLESSING FOUNDATION PHILS., INC.

Account number: 270-3-27050273-4



Banco De Oro (BDO)

Account name: OPERATION BLESSING FOUNDATION PHILS., INC.

Account number: 30000-55279



Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

Account name: OPERATION BLESSING FOUNDATION PHILS., INC.

Account number: 3001-0040-33

The foundation is also accepting food packs, hygiene kits, and medicine. Donations can be dropped off at Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines Office, C5 Road corner Retelco Drive, Bagong Ilog, Pasig City.

– Rappler.com

News you can use during Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut):