MANILA, Philippines – The magnitude 6.6 earthquake which hit Cotabato on Tuesday, October 29, left 6 people dead, affected 1,681 families or 8,402 people, and caused damage to infrastructure in various areas in Mindanao.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its 6 am report on Wednesday, October 30, that most of the families affected come from Kidapawan, Mlang, and Tulunan in Cotabato – the epicenter of the earthquake.

It added 3,505 of those affected are in evacuation center. The rest are being served outside evacuation sites.

Lending a helping hand to those affected, priests also opened the doors of Kidapawan cathedral as an evacuation center for victims on the same day of the earthquake.

The earthquake struck nearly two weeks after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the same area and affected other parts of Mindanao. The October 16 earthquake left 6 dead and nearly a hundred people hurt.

With the threat of additional aftershocks and their homes partially or totally damaged, Mindanaoans called for help and support. Mindanao residents are in urgent need of food, medicine, tents, clothes, and blankets.

Various groups have also organized donation drives and relief operations for the victims.

Globe, for instance, has set up free call and charging stations to help affected families with their communication needs. These stations are located at 2 towns near the epicenter of the earthquake:

Kidapawan City Hall starting October 29 from 9 am to 6 pm

Tulunan Municipal Hall starting October 30 from 10:30 am to 6 pm

Globe said it will open more free call and charging stations as the need arises.

Here is a list of relief operations for the communities affected by the earthquake:

Citizens’ DIsaster Response Center

Community-based disaster group Citizens’ Disaster Response Center Foundation Inc. calls for donations of food, water, medicines, hygiene kits, shelter kits and cash for the affected communities in Mindanao. These items may be donated to:

72-A Times St. West Triangle Homes, Quezon City

Cash donations may also be made via bank deposit with the following details:

Citizens' Disaster Response Center

Peso Account

Metrobank - Examiner Branch, Quezon City



636-3-63600741-3

Dollar Account

Metrobank - Examiner Branch, Quezon City



636-2-63600158-3





Swift code: MBTCPHMM

Paypal Account: info@cdrc-phil.com

For more details or inquiries, you may contact +63 2 9299820 or +63 2 9299822.

Caritas Manila Inc.

Caritas Manila called for donations which will be used for the relief and rehabilitation needs of the affected communities in Cotabato and nearby areas in Mindanao. The immediate needs of those affected include clean water, food, clothes, and hygiene items.

Caritas Damayan, the group's disaster risk reduction and management program, provides disaster response, relief operation and crisis intervention nationwide.

Those interested in dropping off donations may head to Caritas Manila's office: 2002 Jesus St. Pandacan, Manila.

You may also send your donations via bank deposit:

Peso Accounts

Banco De Oro - Savings Account No.: 5600-45905



Bank of the Philippine Islands - Savings Account No.: 3063-5357-01



Metrobank - Savings Account No.: 175-3-17506954-3

Dollar Accounts

Bank of the Philippine Islands - Savings Account No. 3064-0033-55



Philippine National Bank - Savings Account No. 10-856-660002-5

Adventist Development and Relief Agency Foundation (ADRA) Inc.

ADRA, together with the Adventist Community Services of the Southern Mindanao Mission, continues to call for donations for the affected people in Mindanao.

The group distributed 300 shelter kits to the victims of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit in Makilala, Cotabato the previous week.

Interested donors may send through direct deposit:

Adventist Development and Relief Agency

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI): 8501-0028-37



Philippine National Bank (PNB): 243-8700024-57

Adventist Development and Relief Agency Foundation (ADRA) Inc

Banco de Oro (BDO): 01-16480013-62

Alliance World Fellowship

The Alliance World Fellowship also called for donations to help those affected by the Mindanao earthquakes. They also pointed how several Christian & Missionary Alliance Churches of the Philippines were destroyed from the quake that hit last October 16.

Those who are willing to help may visit this page and click "Mindanao Earthquake."

– Rappler.com