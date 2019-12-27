Bookmark and refresh this page for updates

MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of families celebrated Christmas in evacuation centers as Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) barreled through several provinces in Visayas after first making landfall in Eastern Samar on Tuesday, December 24.

According to the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the death toll due to the typhoon climbed to 28 as of 6 am on Friday, December 27. At least 13 deaths were recorded in Iloilo where 6 members of one family were found dead after strong floodwaters swept them away in Batad town.

Leyte, Capiz, and the towns of Medellin and Daanbantayan declared a state of calamity in the aftermath of Ursula.

Pope Francis offered his prayers to Filipinos affected by Ursula after on Thursday, December 26.

In a press statement, development agency Oxfam said that many of the communities along Ursula's path were still reeling from the impact of Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) and were in dire need of support.

People's Disaster Risk Reduction Network (PDDRN) Executive Director Esteban Masagca said that early assessments of their staff and volunteers indicated that coastal villages urgently need emergency shelter materials, beddings, potable water, and food.

“Families are urgently requesting emergency shelter-grade materials because the storm completely destroyed their homes along the coast. Families need beddings and mosquito nets, especially as dengue continues to be a major threat in the communities.... It truly saddens us that thousands of families will enter the new year without food, or even homes," Masagca added.

Here is a list of relief operations for the communities affected by Typhoon Ursula:

Citizens' Disaster Response Center

The Citizens' Disaster Response Center (CDRC), a non-governmental organization that promotes community-based disaster management in the Philippines, is organizing relief operations for those affected by Ursula.

Due to logistical concerns, CDRC said that they preferred cash donations over relief goods. Donations may be sent via PayPal (info@cdrc-phil.com) or bank with the following details:

Peso account

Account Name: Citizens' Disaster Response Center



Bank: Metrobank, Examiner Branch, Quezon City, Philippines



Account No. 636-3-63600741-3

Dollar account

Account Name: Citizens' Disaster Response Center



Bank: Metrobank, Examiner Branch, Quezon City, Philippines



Account No. 636-2-63600158-3



Swift Code: MBTCPHMM

For those interested to donate relief goods, donors may drop off donations at 72-A Times St, West Triangle Homes, Quezon City. You may set a drop-off appointment with CDRC at +63 2 8929 98 20.

Rock Ed Philippines

Rock Ed Philippines is accepting donations for its ground partners who are conducting relief operations in Capiz. Proceeds will be given to those affected by the typhoon in the province until December 29.

The organization is accepting cash donations via bank:

Bank of the Philippine Islands account number: 3080-0073-44

Bank account name: ROCK ED PHILIPPINES

Balik-Biliran network

Balik-Biliran network, a task force led by Serge Matugas Jr and organized for relief operations for those affected in Biliran, is accepting cash and relief goods in the form of clothes, blankets, rice, canned goods, noodles, bottled water, and toiletries.

There are two drop-off locations:

Biliran: Mary Wella Villordon’s residence located at Garcia St, Naval, Biliran, beside Naval Central School

Cebu: Please contact Sheriza Mae Uy at 09177193368.

Donors may deposit cash donations via any of the following bank accounts:

BPI

Account name: Jean Marie Bernardes



Account number: 1309162958



Bank address: BPI Jones, Jones Ave., Cebu City

BDO

Bank address: BDO Cebu City Branch, North Reclamation Area, Cebu City



Account name: Eleanor C. Bernil



Account number: 002920195081

GCASH

Gcash Name: Darl Octa Henessa Santos



Gcash Number: 09173206783

– Rappler.com