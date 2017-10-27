Sign up now if you want to join the activity at 5th floor Alingal Hall, Ateneo de Naga University on November 11, from 12 nn to 5 pm

Published 4:38 PM, October 27, 2017

CAMARINES SUR, Philippines – Have you ever driven to Bicol region?

In 2015, the Philippine Statistics Authority recorded a total of 10,012 deaths from traffic crash incidents, 621 of occured in the Bicol Region.

According to the Philippine National Police, Naga City has the highest number of road crash incidents in the region, with a total of 4,743 recorded incidents from 2015 to July 2017.

In the Philippines, latest government data show, 8,666 people died from road injuries in 2014. (READ: IN NUMBERS: Road crashes in the Philippines)

The country has a number of laws aimed at protecting road users, but the lack of proper implementation has been a persistent problem.

How can we make our roads safer?

Road safety awareness

Rappler, together with the Global Road Safety Partnership, launched a campaign on road safety at the Rappler newsroom in Pasig City on May 8. (LOOK: Road Safety Awareness microsite)

The aim of the campaign is to promote the enactment and enforcement of better policies that will protect road users.

On Saturday, November 11, the 4th leg of the caravan will be held at the 5th floor of Alingal Hall at the Ateneo de Naga University in Naga City from 12 nn to 5 pm.

Here is the program:

TIME ACTIVITY 12:00 - 1:00 Registration 1:00 - 1:05 Opening ceremonies 1:05 - 1:15 Welcome Remarks 1:15 - 1:35 ROAD SAFETY IN THE PHILIPPINES



Atty Sophia San Luis

Executive Director

ImagineLaw 1:35 - 3:40 PANEL DISCUSSION: How do we make Bicol roads safer? INVITED PANELISTS Danilo Versola

Regional Director

Department of Public Works and Highways Region V Atty Noreen San Luis-Lutey

Regional Director

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Region V

Ramon Fiel Abcede

Regional Director

Department of Education Region V PCSUPT Antonio Gardiola Jr

Regional Chief

Philippine National Police Region V

John Bongat

Mayor

Naga City Government Joselito Del Rosario

Councilor

Naga City Government MODERATORS Gemma Mendoza

Head, Research and Content Strategy

Rappler, Inc Voltaire Tupaz

Editor

Move PH 3:40 - 3:50 SYNTHESIS AND CLOSING REMARKS Gemma Mendoza

Head, Research and Content Strategy

Rappler, Inc 3:50 - 4:00 Photo taking 4:00 - 5:00 Networking

Those interested to attend the event may get their tickets via Eventbrite:

Learn more about Filipinos' safety on the road by visiting the Road Safety Awareness microsite.

Photo from Wiki Commons