Published 8:12 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Are you going home this Undas?

Thousands are expected to travel to and from provinces for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on Wednesday and Thursday, November 1 and 2. (READ: Filipinos start to flock to air, sea ports for Undas exodus)

The Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (i-ACT) has also lifted the unified vehicular volume reduction program (UVVRP) or the number coding scheme around Metro Manila.



The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has begun conducting inspection in different bus terminals around Metro Manila since Friday, October 27.

Driving for Undas? Here are some tips from Roberto Valera, LTO chief transportation regulation officer, to ensure passenger and commuter safety on the road:

1. Check your vehicle

Before hitting the road, ensure that the vehicle is in perfect condition. Make sure that the engine, battery, windshield wipers, and lights are properly functioning.

Tires should have proper pressure. Keep in mind to bring spare tires and jack, especially for long drives.

2. Be a defensive driver

According to Valera, it's important to be a defensive driver at all times. That means the driver has to keep safe distance from other vehicles and be on the lookout for unexpected events. (READ: Road safety awareness)

3. Follow traffic rules

Be a responsible driver and follow traffic rules. Follow the prescribed speed limit. Don't drink and drive.

Even a slight disregard of rules can lead to major road crash incidents. (READ: FAST FACTS: Most commonly violated traffic laws in Metro Manila)

4. Be ready to react to emergency situations

In the case of unexpected events, be alert and be ready to respond. Adopt to changing road conditions. Even the most careful driver can be caught off guard.

Getting enough sleep will give you ample energy for the day's drive.

5. Respect other road users

Last but not the least, respect other road users, especially pedestrians. (READ: On road safety and courtesy)

Tighter security

According to the Department of Transportation, it is all set to provide tighter security and ensure efficient travel for the public this coming Undas.

The LTO has deputized personnel stationed along the South Luzon Expressway's Santa Rosa exit, C-5, and Nichols interchange, and the North Luzon Expressway's Santa Rita, San Fernando, and Dau exits.

For those commuting via rail, the Philippine National Railways has re-arranged train schedules to accommodate more passengers. The PNR has also opened a help desk ready to assist passengers.

Meanwhile, the Light Rail Train Line 2 will operate 8 running trains with a 7-minute headway during the season. Two reserve trains will be on standby. A nurse will also be on dutry from 6 am to 10 pm at the Katipunan and Recto stations.

Hotlines

In case of emergency, here are the hotlines you should reach:

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Hotline

7890 or (02) 726-6255

Philippine National Police (PNP) Hotline Patrol

117 or send TXT PNP to 2920

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA)

Trunkline: (02) 882-4150-77 loc. 337 (rescue), 255 (Metrobase)

Metrobase: 882-0860

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)

(02) 304-3713, (02) 304-3904

Red Cross Hotline

143, (02) 527-0000, (02) 527-8385 to 95

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) hotlines

(02) 3-5000 and (02) 580-8910; Twitter: @NLEXtraffic

Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) hotlines

(0920) 96-SCTEX (72839) (traffic hotline) or (045) 459-0522

Skyway System Hotline

(02) 776-7777 (PLDT), 0917-539-8762 (Globe), 0999-888-0893 (smart), 0932-854-6980 (Sun); Twitter: @SkywaySOMCO

South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) hotline

0917-6877539 (globe), (049) 508-7509, (02) 584-4389

Philippine Coast Guard

(02) 527-3877, (02) 527-8481, 0917-724-3682 (Globe), 0917-PCG-DOTC (Globe)

– Rappler.com