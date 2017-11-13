The MMDA asks the LTO to revoke Lopez's driver's license and to impose fine on the actress for violating the Anti-Distracted Driving Act

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) formally filed a complaint on Monday, November 13, against actress and Binibining Pilipinas Universe 1982 Maria Isabel Lopez for using the ASEAN lanes.

The MMDA asked Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Edgar Galvante to revoke Lopez's driver's license and to impose fines on the actress for violating the Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

"We are hereby instituting a complaint against Lopez and before your good office for the revocation of her driver's license, imposition of fine, and to ask for further reliefs, just and equitable, as may be warranted by the circumstances and which are within the jurisdiction of your office to grant," MMDA director Victor Pable Trinidad said in a letter.

The MMDA noted that driving is a privilege granted by the state, citing Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code:

"Being a mere privilege granted by the state, it is therefore prayed, pursuant to Section 27 (a), Article I, Chapter II of RA 4136, that the driver's license of Lopez be permanently revoked, and that she be perpetually barred from applying for or obtaining the same," Trinidad said.

"Likewise, Lopez should be fined for violating Section 4 of RA 10913 or Anti-Distracted Driving Act," he added.

Lopez has been summoned by the LTO for committing the following violations:

Disregard of traffic signs

Violation of the Anti Distracted Driving Act

Reckless driving

In a Facebook post on Saturday, November 11, Lopez bragged that she removed the divider cones separating the ASEAN lane from the lanes open to the public. She later apologized for her behavior, saying she is "just human."

Despite the apology, transportation officials stood by their recommendation and vowed not to let the incident pass. (READ: What happens if you breach the ASEAN lane?)

"Such shameless conduct and unlawful act of breaching the security protocol during an international event in our country make her an 'improper person to operate a motor vehicle' which could endanger the public," Trinidad said.

Below is the copy of the complaint:

