Investigations show that the driver of the Isuzu Crosswind which rammed into a tricycle was under the influence of alcohol

Published 3:37 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Two minors were killed in a head-on collision between a private vehicle and a public utility tricycle along Airport Avenue in Barangay Begcag, Laoag City at 1:15 am, Saturday, November 11 .

A report from the Laoag City police says that 18-year-old Leand Mao Agustin, the driver of the Isuzu Crosswind involved in the incident, was under the influence of alcohol.

The two fatalities who were driving and riding the public utility tricycle were 17 and 15 years old respectively. They were both declared dead on arrival when they reached the Laoag City General Hospital.

To prevent cases like this from happening again, authorities conduct spot checks on the highway to ensure that motorcycle riders have safety gears and licenses. They also check the roadworthiness of the motorcycle units.

According to Police Superintendent Edwin Balles, Laoag City's Chief of Police, road crashes are not common in that area. However, he said that all highways can be prone to road traffic crashes as long as there are reckless drivers.

"Disciplined [and] defensive driving are the keys to safer roads and highways," Balles told Rappler in a statement.

He added that what aggravates reckless driving and has cost so many innocent lives was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Under Republic Act No. 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, motorists should not drive if they are under the influence of alcohol, dangerous drugs, or other inebriating substances. (READ: What laws help keep road users safe in the Philippines? )

Violators of this law will be fined from P20,000 to P500,000 depending if their illegal acts result in physical injuries or homicide. The nonprofessional driver’s license of violators will also be confiscated and suspended for twelve (12) months for the first conviction. A second conviction will result in the perpetual revocation of the driver's license. – Rappler.com