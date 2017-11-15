The MMDA ends the implementation of ASEAN lanes along EDSA and Roxas Boulevard Wednesday morning, November 15

Published 12:23 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday morning, November 15, ended the implementation of the special lanes for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings.

In a message to reporters, MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago confirmed that there would be no more ASEAN lanes along EDSA and Roxas Boulevard in Pasay CIty, following the departure of world leaders who attended the summit.

"As per approval of (ASEAN Security) Committee Chairman Catalino Cuy and ASTF (ASEAN Security Task Force) Commander Nap Taas, per recommendation of MMDA, ASEAN lane along EDSA is terminated, including the opening of Roxas Boulevard," said Pialago.

The ASEAN lanes are special lanes for exclusive use by summit delegates. (READ: What happens if you breach the ASEAN lane?)

The implementation of the special lanes caused heavy traffic on Saturday, November 13, prompting actress and Binibining Pilipinas Universe 1982 Maria Isabel Lopez to remove the divider cones in an attempt to "outsmart" traffic.

Lopez was later issued a summons by the Land Transportation Office. She might lose her driver's license permanently due to her behavior.

The ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings were held from Sunday, November 12, to Tuesday, November 14. It was attended by leaders of ASEAN member countries, and 11 dialogue partners including US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and People's Republic of China Prime Minister Li Keqiang. – Rappler.com