The driver of the Nissan Patrol – identified to be 39-year-old Niño San Gabriel – tests positive for alcohol and is found possessing two firearms inside his vehicle

Published 10:08 PM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - A Facebook post showing a Nissan Patrol hitting a UV Express along Commonwealth Avenue has been making the rounds online.

The driver of the Nissan Patrol – identified to be 39-year-old Niño San Gabriel – sped off, trying to escape, after he rammed into the UV Express.

This incident happened last Tuesday, November 21 at around 9:30 pm.

The owner of the viral post, Crisdale Pasion, was one of the passengers inside the UV Express.

"[After being hit], our driver decided to chase the Nissan Patrol and was eventually able to block him in front to prevent him from escaping again. Upon stopping, I told the other passengers to get off the van because we were not sure what would happen next," Pasion told Rappler in an interview.

Pasion added:, "While the rest of the passengers were getting off the van, the Nissan Patrol started to bump the van again, causing the other passengers to scream in fear because the van was actually dragged forward by the Nissan Patrol."

According to Batasan police station commander Superintendent Rossel Cejas, a barangay enforcer even chased and blocked the driver. San Gabriel, however, did not submit to the enforcer and even hit the enforcer's motorcycle just to escape.

During the chase, San Gabriel also hit a bus and a private vehicle, which were trying to help chase and block him.

Authorities then decided to shoot at the vehicle's tires to make it stop. They were finally able to catch San Gabriel when his tires burst along Holy Spirit, Don Antonio.

Cejas said enforcers were forced to smash the window of San Gabriel's car because he still refused to get out of his vehicle after being caught.

Two firearms were discovered inside his vehicle: a caliber .38 and a caliber .40. He also tested positive for alcohol.

San Gabriel is currently detained at Batasan Police Station 6, facing charges of reckless imprudence, damage to property, illegal possession of firearms, resisting arrest, and drunk drug driving. – Rappler.com