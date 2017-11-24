The police initially arrest the truck driver, but do not detain him for now – because the teenagers family has not filed any charges

Published 8:18 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - A 16-year-old motorcycle rider died after ramming into a old tank truck in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City, past midnight Thursday, November 23.

According to a report from the Muntinlupa Traffic Investigation office, the truck was making a turn when the motorcycle crashed into its tank.

The teenager, identified as John Mark Navarro, died on the spot.

Authorities initially arrested Tedy Gotis, the 48-year-old truck driver. However, Gotis was released after settlements were made between the victim's familiy and the truck driver and his company.

According to Rolando Estupin, chief of traffic investigation, the minor was the one at fault. Aside from riding the motorcycle without a helmet and license, he was also reported to be drunk. Witnesses also said he was riding very fast.

Estupin said the truck driver is not detained for now because the teenager's family has not filed charges against him. According to an Inquirer report, the siblings of the victim admitted that the teenager was drunk driving.

He added that the camp of the truck driver will provide financial assistance to the victim's family.

To prevent incidents like this from happening in the future, the police urged motorists to pay more attention to traffic rules and reiterated the dangers of drunk driving. Estupin said a big factor in these crashes is the lack of knowledge among motorists about road safety.

Under Republic Act 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, motorists should not drive if they are under the influence of alcohol, dangerous drugs, or other inebriating substances. (READ: What laws help keep road users safe in the Philippines? )

Motorcycle riders are also required to wear helmets on the road under the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009. Violators of this law will be fined P1,500 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second offense, P5,000 for the 3rd offense, and P10,000 plus the confiscation of driver’s license for the succeeding offenses. – Rappler.com