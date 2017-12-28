A road safety advocate attempts to drive from BGC to Quezon City during one of the Christmas season's busiest days.

Published 9:39 PM, December 28, 2017

Welcome to Right Of Way, a video blog on motorist and commuter issues in Metro Manila.

Road safety advocate Vincent Lazatin chronicles the challenges and tribulations of navigating the metro.

It's the holidays, and 'tis the season to be jolly, to be merry... and to be stuck in traffic.

Join Vincent as he attempts to drive from one end of the metro to another during the season's busiest days. Will he get stuck in so-called Christmas 'carmageddon?' Watch it here on Rappler. – Rappler.com

