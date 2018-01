This vlog is the first in a series about road signs and pavement markings

Published 8:34 PM, January 11, 2018

Welcome to Right Of Way, a vlog about traffic, transport and road safety.

Road safety advocate Vincent Lazatin talks about faulty road signs in the metro and how they could be improved.

Have you seen any other faulty road signs in and out of the metro? Send them to rightofway@rappler.com – Rappler.com

