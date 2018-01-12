UP Vice Chancellor Nestor Castro of the Community Affairs Office clarifies that the road-marking activities at the state university are not yet done

Published 1:16 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On a typical Sunday, joggers and bikers would fill the 2.2-kilometer Academic Oval at the University of the Philippines - Diliman.

Due to its wide lane and the cool shade that the big acacia trees provide, joggers and bikers consider UP Diliman a haven. The university, in fact, is one of the few areas in Metro Manila to have a dedicated lane for joggers and bicycles. (READ: Transforming universities into sustainable campuses, one pedal at a time)

On Thursday, January 11, however, the white paint separating the car and jogging lanes was removed.

This sparked a question online: What is happening to the bicycle and jogging lane in UP?

UP Vice Chancellor Nestor Castro of the Community Affairs Office clarified that the road marking activities were not yet done. To douse rumors and end worries the road-marking activities have ignited, Castro said that they were planning to paint a total of three lanes around the oval.

“This is to distinguish the bike lane from the joggers lane para maiwasan accidents which happened in several instances,” Castro added. (This is to distinguish the bike lane from the joggers lane to prevent accidents which have happened in several instances.)

According to the Castro, the move was recommendated by the Non-Motorized Mobility Committee of the state university. (READ: What happens when you build protected bike lanes in cities?)

Road safety advocates have been calling for the building of protected bicycle lanes around Metro Manila. From 2005 to 2013, 1,127 people on bicycles have died in crashes. – Rappler.com