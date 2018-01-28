[Right Of Way] The fault in our signs, part 2
Welcome to Right Of Way, a vlog about traffic, transport, and road safety.
This is the second in a series of episodes tackling faulty road signs and pavement markings in the metro. (WATCH: The fault in our signs, part 1)
Road safety advocate Vincent Lazatin talks about the importance of legibility and readability of road signs, and how the placement of a sign could affect traffic flow.
Have you seen any other faulty road signs in and out of the metro? Send them to rightofway@rappler.com – Rappler.com
