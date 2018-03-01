MMDA director Neomie Recio explains why Philippine roads signs are wordier compared to international standards

Published 3:41 PM, March 01, 2018

For the past few episodes of Right Of Way, road safety advocate Vincent Lazatin called the attention of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on problematic road signs and pavement markings in Metro Manila. (WATCH: The fault in our signs – Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3)

Vincent sits down with MMDA director Neomie Recio, officer in charge of the Traffic Management Office. Among other things, Recio explains the reason why MMDA's signs are wordier compared to international standards.

Watch the interview here on Rappler. – Rappler.com

