[Right Of Way] The sorrowful mysteries of living in Metro Manila
With Holy Week coming up, road safety advocate Vincent Lazatin reflects on the sorrowful mysteries of living in Metro Manila – from the agony of traffic to the scourging of the commuters.
Got any transport woes? Send them to rightofway@rappler.com. – Rappler.com
MORE ON 'RIGHT OF WAY'
- Christmas Carmageddon?
- The fault in our signs, part 1
- The fault in our signs, part 2
- Traffic enforcement: Be careful what you wish for
- The fault in our signs, part 3
- MMDA responds to 'The fault in our signs' series
- Taking the MRT during rush hour
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
Learn more about Rappler's road safety campaign by visiting the #SaferRoadsPH microsite.