Two road safety advocates have a conversation on enforcement, as well as proposed solutions for Metro Manila's traffic woes.

Published 10:03 PM, April 12, 2018

Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin talks to Michael Brown, security and enforcement advocate.

Formerly of the US military, Brown once served as a consultant for the Metro Manila Development Authority during the Aquino administration.

Watch this full discussion on enforcement and traffic issues – an excerpt of this appears in the Right Of Way episode 'Stop human traffic cones' – Rappler.com