[Right Of Way] Special Episode: Interview with Michael Brown, security and enforcement advocate
Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin talks to Michael Brown, security and enforcement advocate.
Formerly of the US military, Brown once served as a consultant for the Metro Manila Development Authority during the Aquino administration.
Watch this full discussion on enforcement and traffic issues – an excerpt of this appears in the Right Of Way episode 'Stop human traffic cones' – Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
