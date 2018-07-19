[Right of Way] Bike commuting: The answer to beating traffic?
Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin goes on a bike ride around the metro with 3 experienced bike commuters – Jose Cortez, and Pio and Ethel Fortuno. They bike on designated cyclists' lanes, cross city borders, and talk about the pros and cons of being a bike commuter in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
