[Right of Way] Can a bus rapid transit system work in the Philippines?
It's undeniable that public transport in the Philippines is in a sorry state. Apart from rising fuel and fares, a good number of our public vehicles are cramped, dilapidated, and operate on unpredictable schedules.
Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin, along with urban development expert Robie Sy, make the case for an efficient bus rapid transit (BRT) system in the Philippines. It seems to work well in solving the traffic woes of Latin American countries like Colombia – maybe the Philippines should follow suit? – Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
Learn more about Rappler's road safety campaign by visiting the #SaferRoadsPH microsite.
- Christmas Carmageddon?
- The fault in our signs, part 1
- The fault in our signs, part 2
- Traffic enforcement: Be careful what you wish for
- The fault in our signs, part 3
- Special Episode: MMDA responds to 'The fault in our signs' series
- Taking the MRT during rush hour
- The sorrowful mysteries of living in Metro Manila
- Stop human traffic cones
- Special Episode: Interview with Michael Brown, security and enforcement advocate
- The Sucat and Bicutan Problem, Part 1: PH's most complex intersection?
- The Sucat and Bicutan Problem, Part 2: What about Bicutan?
- Special Episode: Dissecting the complex Sucat Interchange
- On the road with GakiMoto
- Nikki Veron Cruz on the challenges of being a female commuter
- The fault in our signs: MMDA takes corrective action on Katipunan