An organized, systematic, round-the-clock bus system helped solve the traffic woes in cities like Bogota. Can it also solve Manila's problems?

Published 3:45 PM, August 02, 2018

It's undeniable that public transport in the Philippines is in a sorry state. Apart from rising fuel and fares, a good number of our public vehicles are cramped, dilapidated, and operate on unpredictable schedules.

Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin, along with urban development expert Robie Sy, make the case for an efficient bus rapid transit (BRT) system in the Philippines. It seems to work well in solving the traffic woes of Latin American countries like Colombia – maybe the Philippines should follow suit? – Rappler.com