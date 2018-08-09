[Right of Way] Special Episode: A detailed look at the proposed BRT system
The Department of Transportation recently requested for the cancellation of bus rapid transit (BRT) projects in Metro Manila and Cebu, citing infrastructure limitations.
However, officials and experts are not sold on the idea. (WATCH: Can a bus rapid transit system work in the Philippines?)
In this special Right of Way episode, urban development expert Robie Sy takes a detailed look at the proposed BRT system in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com
