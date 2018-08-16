[Right of Way] Will MMDA's driver-only car ban on EDSA work?
MANILA, Philippines – The move of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to implement the driver-only car ban along EDSA has triggered swift backlash from motorists and commuters alike.
The dry run of the ban began Wednesday, August 15, while full implementation is being eyed starting August 23.
But even the Senate unanimously approved a resolution urging the MMDA to suspend the driver-only car ban. In the resolution, senators said the MMDA must first conduct public consultations and rethink the potential effects of the ban.
In this episode of "Right of Way," road safety advocate Vince Lazatin drives along EDSA with his friends, Debbie Rodrigo and Dayo Montalbo, to talk about the controversial ban. – Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
Learn more about Rappler's road safety campaign by visiting the #SaferRoadsPH microsite.
