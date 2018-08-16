Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin and friends Debbie Rodrigo and Dayo Montalbo drive along EDSA and talk about the controversial ban. What is this new scheme all about, and will it work?

Published 3:50 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The move of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to implement the driver-only car ban along EDSA has triggered swift backlash from motorists and commuters alike.

The dry run of the ban began Wednesday, August 15, while full implementation is being eyed starting August 23.

But even the Senate unanimously approved a resolution urging the MMDA to suspend the driver-only car ban. In the resolution, senators said the MMDA must first conduct public consultations and rethink the potential effects of the ban.

In this episode of "Right of Way," road safety advocate Vince Lazatin drives along EDSA with his friends, Debbie Rodrigo and Dayo Montalbo, to talk about the controversial ban. – Rappler.com