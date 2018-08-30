[Right of Way] Why the PH doesn't have enough mass transport options
MANILA, Philippines – Nowadays, it's a lose-lose situation when getting around Metro Manila – and the Philippines in general. Motorists endure harrowing traffic jams, commuters wrestle their way through buses and jeeps, sidewalks are not pedestrian-friendly, and bikers have to contend with the hazards of the reckless four-wheel automobile.
Why are we so bereft of options?
Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin and Muntinlupa City Representative Ruffy Biazon, an occasional commuter, talk about this sorry state of affairs – and experience it firsthand on a bus ride from Fairview in Quezon City to Makati City. – Rappler.com
