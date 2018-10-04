[Right of Way] Where the sidewalk ends: The woes of being a pedestrian in Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin goes on a couple of walking tours with Sunny Sevilla, a regular commuter and former Customs commissioner, and Remmon Barbaza, a philosophy professor from the Ateneo de Manila University who teaches a Philosophy of the City course.
From the Makati perimeter to the Katipunan-Cubao route, watch how key districts in Metro Manila are sorely lacking in pedestrian-friendly walkways. – Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
Learn more about Rappler's road safety campaign by visiting the #SaferRoadsPH microsite.
- Christmas Carmageddon?
- The fault in our signs, part 1
- The fault in our signs, part 2
- Traffic enforcement: Be careful what you wish for
- The fault in our signs, part 3
- Special Episode: MMDA responds to 'The fault in our signs' series
- Taking the MRT during rush hour
- The sorrowful mysteries of living in Metro Manila
- Stop human traffic cones
- Special Episode: Interview with Michael Brown, security and enforcement advocate
- The Sucat and Bicutan Problem, Part 1: PH's most complex intersection?
- The Sucat and Bicutan Problem, Part 2: What about Bicutan?
- Special Episode: Dissecting the complex Sucat Interchange
- On the road with GakiMoto
- Nikki Veron Cruz on the challenges of being a female commuter
- The fault in our signs: MMDA takes corrective action on Katipunan
- Bike commuting: The answer to beating traffic?
- Can a bus rapid transit system work in the Philippines?
- Special Episode: A detailed look at the proposed BRT system
- Will MMDA's driver-only car ban on EDSA work?