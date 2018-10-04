Why are sidewalks an afterthought in the construction of the metro's road network?

Published 3:45 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin goes on a couple of walking tours with Sunny Sevilla, a regular commuter and former Customs commissioner, and Remmon Barbaza, a philosophy professor from the Ateneo de Manila University who teaches a Philosophy of the City course.

From the Makati perimeter to the Katipunan-Cubao route, watch how key districts in Metro Manila are sorely lacking in pedestrian-friendly walkways. – Rappler.com