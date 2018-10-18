Ever heard of the broken window theory? That probably explains the chaos in Metro Manila's streets.

Published 3:15 PM, October 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Why is enforcement such a challenge in the Philippines? Why are traffic rules arbitrary? Why is the chaos on the streets of Metro Manila getting worse by the day?

Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin talks about why traffic rules matter and how lack of order in communities is symptomatic of violations left unsolved. – Rappler.com