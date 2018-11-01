Move people, not cars

Published 3:29 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In this week's episode of Right of Way, Vince Lazatin talks about how Metro Manila's traffic problem could be solved not only by regulating car movement, but by taking into consideration the mobility of people in general.

Over the past month, Vince explored European cities London in the United Kingdom, Vienna in Austria, Budapest in Hungary, and Brno in the Czech Republic and observed the efficient public transport system, roads, and how these cities incentivize people to walk, bike, or take public transport.

Watch, and see how pedestrians, not cars, are the kings of the European roads. – Rappler.com