[Right of Way] Solving the traffic problem in one easy step
MANILA, Philippines – In this week's episode of Right of Way, Vince Lazatin talks about how Metro Manila's traffic problem could be solved not only by regulating car movement, but by taking into consideration the mobility of people in general.
Over the past month, Vince explored European cities London in the United Kingdom, Vienna in Austria, Budapest in Hungary, and Brno in the Czech Republic and observed the efficient public transport system, roads, and how these cities incentivize people to walk, bike, or take public transport.
Watch, and see how pedestrians, not cars, are the kings of the European roads. – Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
Learn more about Rappler's road safety campaign by visiting the #SaferRoadsPH microsite.
- Christmas Carmageddon?
- The fault in our signs, part 1
- The fault in our signs, part 2
- Traffic enforcement: Be careful what you wish for
- The fault in our signs, part 3
- Special Episode: MMDA responds to 'The fault in our signs' series
- Taking the MRT during rush hour
- The sorrowful mysteries of living in Metro Manila
- Stop human traffic cones
- Special Episode: Interview with Michael Brown, security and enforcement advocate
- The Sucat and Bicutan Problem, Part 1: PH's most complex intersection?
- The Sucat and Bicutan Problem, Part 2: What about Bicutan?
- Special Episode: Dissecting the complex Sucat Interchange
- On the road with GakiMoto
- Nikki Veron Cruz on the challenges of being a female commuter
- The fault in our signs: MMDA takes corrective action on Katipunan
- Bike commuting: The answer to beating traffic?
- Can a bus rapid transit system work in the Philippines?
- Special Episode: A detailed look at the proposed BRT system
- Will MMDA's driver-only car ban on EDSA work?