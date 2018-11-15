With the prevalence of ads masquerading as road signs, Metro Manila's shopping malls have become key landmarks in a metropolis that has no defined center

Published 3:45 PM, November 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In the Philippines, it has become common for motorists and commuters alike to see road signs pointing towards commercial establishments. But is this standard practice elsewhere?

Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin talks to Dr Regin Regidor of the National Center for Transportation Studies about how, in the Philippines, the prevalence of ads masquerading as road signs make it look like all roads lead to shopping malls – turning them into key landmarks in a metropolis that has no defined center to speak of. – Rappler.com