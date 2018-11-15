[Right of Way] The fault in our signs: Sign blindness
MANILA, Philippines – In the Philippines, it has become common for motorists and commuters alike to see road signs pointing towards commercial establishments. But is this standard practice elsewhere?
Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin talks to Dr Regin Regidor of the National Center for Transportation Studies about how, in the Philippines, the prevalence of ads masquerading as road signs make it look like all roads lead to shopping malls – turning them into key landmarks in a metropolis that has no defined center to speak of. – Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
