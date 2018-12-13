Is it safe to cross two bus lanes in a short distance in order to make a right turn?

Published 2:14 PM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) says private vehicles can enter the yellow lane marking the bus routes along EDSA 100 meters before the exit. But are the exits uniform in distance?

Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin points out an existing problem concerning the bus lanes. Have you encountered this while driving? Watch this episode. – Rappler.com