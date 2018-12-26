It's Right of Way's 1st anniversary. Here's a wrap up of the issues we tackled the past year.

Published 4:20 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's been a tough 2018 for many of us, and traffic, transport, and road safety issues (stalled MRTs, single-driver ban on EDSA, among other things) largely contributed to our daily stress.

Whether you are a motorist or commuter, going around Metro Manila has become a shared burden.

As Right of Way wraps up 2018 and celebrates its 1st anniversary, road safety advocate Vince Lazatin shares his wishlist for a better driving, walking, and commuting experience.

And with 2019 just around the corner, he also shares his New Year's resolutions. – Rappler.com