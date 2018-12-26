[Right of Way] Wishlist and New Year's resolutions for 2019
MANILA, Philippines – It's been a tough 2018 for many of us, and traffic, transport, and road safety issues (stalled MRTs, single-driver ban on EDSA, among other things) largely contributed to our daily stress.
Whether you are a motorist or commuter, going around Metro Manila has become a shared burden.
As Right of Way wraps up 2018 and celebrates its 1st anniversary, road safety advocate Vince Lazatin shares his wishlist for a better driving, walking, and commuting experience.
And with 2019 just around the corner, he also shares his New Year's resolutions. – Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
