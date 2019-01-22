[Right of Way] Tea Time with Vince and Frank: Rockwell-Mandaluyong Bridge
MANILA, Philippines – A day after the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge was closed, road safety advocate Vince Lazatin and VISOR motoring writer Frank Schuengel camped out by the foot of the bridge and talked about the closure's potential detriment to motorists and commuters in the immediate vicinity.
Based on the timeline provided by the Department of Public Works and Highways, the demolition and reconstruction of the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge will be completed in 2021.
The closure was slammed by different transport advocates – Vince and Frank included – because the reconstruction of the bridge will affect an estimated 100,000 vehicles. Travel time from Mandaluyong to Makati will take one and a half hours because of the construction, instead of the 9-minute trip using the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge.
Some groups also expressed concerns over the project, which is part of a P5.27-billion Chinese grant, as it will be tapping Chinese firms instead of local companies. The grant allows China to conduct the survey, design, and construction of two bridges along the Pasig River. – Rappler.com
