Vince does the math based on the MMDA's numbers

Published 2:41 PM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has come up with numerous ideas in order to solve the worsening traffic along EDSA – this time, it wants narrower lanes.

MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago said that they are proposing to taper the EDSA lanes from 3.4 meters to only 2.8 meters, based on a World Resources Institute study adopted by Japan.

Will the radical "road diet" idea work? Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin does the math based on the numbers of the MMDA. – Rappler.com