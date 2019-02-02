Are you up for the Kamuning footbridge challenge?

Published 7:28 PM, February 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – One pedestrian footbridge that gained notoriety online would be the Kamuning footbridge, dubbed by some as "Mount EDSA" and "Stairway to Heaven." It is acutely elevated, higher than the average footbridge to accommodate the MRT-3 trains that ply EDSA on a daily basis.

In a CNN Philippines interview, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) defended the construction of the footbridge, which was criticized for its potential risks and lack of consideration for senior citizens and persons with disability. MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia admitted that it wasn't designed for everyone – "only for the healthy."

Join road safety advocate Vince Lazatin and VISOR motoring writer Frank Schuengel as they take on "Mount EDSA." This was originally broadcast on Right of Way's Twitter account. – Rappler.com

