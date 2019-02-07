[Right of Way] What can we learn from the MMDA Quezon Avenue barrier problem?
MANILA, Philippines – While driving, road safety advocate Vince Lazatin saw a row of orange barriers disrupting the normal flow of traffic along Quezon Avenue. He took a video and posted it on Twitter, calling the attention of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), but found the agency's response insufficient.
While the MMDA must be held accountable for implementing matters pertaining to traffic management, its mandate has its limits. Vince shares his insights on the matter. – Rappler.com
