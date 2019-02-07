The barrier disrupts the normal flow of traffic along Quezon Avenue

Published 12:35 PM, February 07, 2019

Bookmark this page to watch the video when it goes live at 4 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – While driving, road safety advocate Vince Lazatin saw a row of orange barriers disrupting the normal flow of traffic along Quezon Avenue. He took a video and posted it on Twitter, calling the attention of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), but found the agency's response insufficient.

While the MMDA must be held accountable for implementing matters pertaining to traffic management, its mandate has its limits. Vince shares his insights on the matter. – Rappler.com