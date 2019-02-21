Have you encountered the same problem while driving along the bus lanes?

Published 4:31 PM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin joins his friend Eileen, a regular Ortigas-Makati commuter, as she contests 4 citations in the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) office – involving the yellow bus lane policy.

It wasn't too long ago when Vince received a similar citation, so join him and Eileen as they try to make sense of it with the MMDA. Will they arrive at a resolution? Watch this episode. – Rappler.com

