[Right of Way] Contesting the MMDA’s yellow bus lane policy
MANILA, Philippines – Road safety advocate Vince Lazatin joins his friend Eileen, a regular Ortigas-Makati commuter, as she contests 4 citations in the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) office – involving the yellow bus lane policy.
It wasn't too long ago when Vince received a similar citation, so join him and Eileen as they try to make sense of it with the MMDA. Will they arrive at a resolution? Watch this episode. – Rappler.com
– Rappler.com
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
Learn more about Rappler's road safety campaign by visiting the #SaferRoadsPH microsite.