Tea Time with Vince and Frank: Is this a ticket trap?
MANILA, Philippines – Right of Way's road safety advocate Vince Lazatin and VISOR.ph's motoring writer Frank Schuengel head over to JP Rizal corner Pasong Tirad streets in Makati, which motorists have flagged as a so-called "ticket trap." (WATCH: Caught on cam – a motorist's Makati mishap)
Join Vince and Frank as they determine the culprit of these ticket traps – faulty signage.
In the Philippines, an average of more than 600 children died from road crash incidents from 2006 to 2015. Seat belts can save lives but infants and children need a more specific type of car seats for them in case of a road mishap.
Want to know more about child safety car seats? Here are some stories:
Learn more about Rappler's road safety campaign by visiting the #SaferRoadsPH microsite.
