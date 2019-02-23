Right of Way's Vince Lazatin and VISOR's Frank Schuengel talk about notorious ticket traps in Metro Manila

Published 6:20 PM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Right of Way's road safety advocate Vince Lazatin and VISOR.ph's motoring writer Frank Schuengel head over to JP Rizal corner Pasong Tirad streets in Makati, which motorists have flagged as a so-called "ticket trap." (WATCH: Caught on cam – a motorist's Makati mishap)

Join Vince and Frank as they determine the culprit of these ticket traps – faulty signage.

